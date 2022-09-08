Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 281,929 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Synopsys worth $5,783,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,357,476,000 after acquiring an additional 150,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,623,000 after acquiring an additional 80,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,651,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after buying an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.33.

SNPS opened at $332.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

