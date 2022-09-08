Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 201,815 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.70% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $5,839,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $696.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $596.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $602.64 and its 200 day moving average is $634.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

