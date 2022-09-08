Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,063,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,452,000 after buying an additional 143,471 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 198.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $443,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,932. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.12. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.