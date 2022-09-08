Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $37,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.16. 43,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,020. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.