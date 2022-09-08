VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.53 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Future of Food ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Future of Food ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 30.87% of VanEck Future of Food ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Future of Food ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Future of Food ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.