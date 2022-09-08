V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

V.F. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 65.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect V.F. to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $78.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of V.F. to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,136,860. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 106.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 105.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.