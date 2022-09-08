Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 61,331 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 91% compared to the average volume of 32,117 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 33,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

XLU stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.26. 835,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,848,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.27. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $78.05.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

