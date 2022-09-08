UniWorld (UNW) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million

UniWorld (UNW) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, UniWorld has traded down 2% against the US dollar. UniWorld has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $79,043.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniWorld coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UniWorld

UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. UniWorld’s official message board is medium.com/@uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official website is uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio.

UniWorld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniWorld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniWorld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniWorld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

