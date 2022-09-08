UniWorld (UNW) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million

UniWorld (UNW) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, UniWorld has traded down 2% against the US dollar. UniWorld has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $79,043.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniWorld coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 203.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00890258 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002470 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00861206 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016332 BTC.
About UniWorld
UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. UniWorld’s official message board is medium.com/@uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official website is uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio.
UniWorld Coin Trading
