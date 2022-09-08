Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.24

Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 2743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UVSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 107.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter worth $3,389,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.