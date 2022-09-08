Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years.

Shares of UHT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.39. 42,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,313. The company has a market cap of $681.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $53.99. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

