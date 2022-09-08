UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.65

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. UnitedHealth Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $24.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

NYSE:UNH opened at $521.68 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $487.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $528.32 and its 200-day moving average is $509.01.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

