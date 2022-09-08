Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Reaches $26,047.75 on Major Exchanges

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and $3,660.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for $26,047.75 or 1.35889238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unisocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

