UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Trading Up 150%

UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 150% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
UMeWorld Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.
UMeWorld Company Profile
UMeWorld Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. It offers UMFun, a cloud-based assessment and learning analytics platform that analyzes and adapts to a student's performance and personalizes the delivery of proprietary educational items in accordance with the student's learning needs.
