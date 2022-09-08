Ultra Trading Up 9.9% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $116.00 million and $4.65 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,320.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.00664869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00276395 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

