UiPath’s (PATH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Shares of PATH opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.11.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 16.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 53.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,197 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 432,097 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after buying an additional 104,430 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 82,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

