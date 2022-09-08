UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 647,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 4,648,733 shares.The stock last traded at $13.84 and had previously closed at $13.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.

Insider Activity

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in UiPath by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 110.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in UiPath by 38.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,251,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,202 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in UiPath by 287.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,802 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 178,719 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.