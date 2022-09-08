UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. UiPath updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 573,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in UiPath by 28,088.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 74.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in UiPath by 160.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,133 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

