U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.