TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Up 6%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.29. 58,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,381,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. China Renaissance upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

TuSimple Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 5,193.63% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Stories

