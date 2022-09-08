TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.65 EPS.

TTEC stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TTEC by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

