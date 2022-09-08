TrustSwap (SWAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.80 Million

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $21.80 million and approximately $830,717.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org.

TrustSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

