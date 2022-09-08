Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.39.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

