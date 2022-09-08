Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) to Issue GBX 1.37 Dividend

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 83.90 ($1.01). 565,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £337.94 million and a PE ratio of 1,195.71. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a one year low of GBX 80 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 105 ($1.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.66, a current ratio of 15.44 and a quick ratio of 11.40.

Get Triple Point Social Housing REIT alerts:

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.