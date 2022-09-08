TripCandy 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,280.00 (CANDY)

TripCandy (CANDY) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, TripCandy has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One TripCandy coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. TripCandy has a total market capitalization of $460,430.36 and approximately $1,280.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TripCandy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,244.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00038382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00134942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022866 BTC.

About TripCandy

TripCandy (CRYPTO:CANDY) is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio.

Buying and Selling TripCandy

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TripCandy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TripCandy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TripCandy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TripCandy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.