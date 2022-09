Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.44

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.44 and traded as low as C$0.17. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 3,536 shares traded.

Trilogy International Partners Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$15.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

