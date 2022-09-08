TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TACT stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.76. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

