Tranchess (CHESS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.89 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $22.77 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.98 or 0.99927652 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2021. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tranchess’ official website is tranchess.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranchess Swap is the marketplace to trade QUEEN, BISHOP and ROOK with USDC. CHESS is the governance token of the Tranchess community.”

