TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.77

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 5349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 244.91 and a current ratio of 244.91. The firm has a market cap of $679.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

