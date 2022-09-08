TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.77

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 5349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.
TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 244.91 and a current ratio of 244.91. The firm has a market cap of $679.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.77.
TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
