TOWER Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $168,578.00 (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. TOWER has a market cap of $2.55 million and $168,578.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TOWER has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,369.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00038566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00134792 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022718 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,520,024 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN.

TOWER Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOWER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

