Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.09

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.09 and traded as high as $29.16. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 6,021 shares.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 154,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

