Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.09

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.09 and traded as high as $29.16. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 6,021 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
