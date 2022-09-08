Tokes Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Tokes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00103122 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.