TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.65. 38,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,653. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

