TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.65. 38,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,653. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.