Tim Scholefield Purchases 2,200 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Tim Scholefield acquired 2,200 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £5,016 ($6,060.90).
Allianz Technology Trust Price Performance
LON ATT opened at GBX 230.08 ($2.78) on Thursday. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 199.40 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 373.50 ($4.51). The company has a market capitalization of £945.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 233.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 241.03.
Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile
