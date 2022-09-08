Tim Scholefield Purchases 2,200 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Tim Scholefield acquired 2,200 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £5,016 ($6,060.90).

LON ATT opened at GBX 230.08 ($2.78) on Thursday. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 199.40 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 373.50 ($4.51). The company has a market capitalization of £945.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 233.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 241.03.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

