Tidex Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.47 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (TDX) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $423,968.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,499,768 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tidex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

