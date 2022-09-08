THEKEY Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $707,069.88 and $185,937.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THEKEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

