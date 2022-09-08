The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,748,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.
Williams Companies Stock Down 3.2 %
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
