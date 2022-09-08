The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.5 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average is $148.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.