The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from 25.20 to 20.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate drop, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

