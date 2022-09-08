The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €29.50 Price Target

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been given a €29.50 ($30.10) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($34.18) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.4 %

ETR DUE traded up €0.07 ($0.07) on Thursday, hitting €20.04 ($20.45). The stock had a trading volume of 179,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €19.92 ($20.33) and a 52-week high of €43.62 ($44.51). The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

