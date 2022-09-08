Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXN. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,305,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,537. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.74.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,714,085,000 after buying an additional 701,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

