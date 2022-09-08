TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.14. 43,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 801,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTI shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $527.15 million, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 506.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

