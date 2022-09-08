TELUS (NYSE:TU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

TU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,269. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TELUS has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 54.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 211,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in TELUS by 244.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 70,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 50,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

