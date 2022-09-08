Teloscoin (TELOS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $113.00

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Teloscoin has a market cap of $581,858.54 and approximately $113.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00098155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023029 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00264877 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00028374 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

