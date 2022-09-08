Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Up 11%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 1,431,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 15,333,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TELL shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Tellurian Stock Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Tellurian by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 527.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

