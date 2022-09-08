Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Up 11%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 1,431,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 15,333,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TELL shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Tellurian Stock Down 3.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 2.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian
Tellurian Company Profile
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
