Tellor (TRB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22.23 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $16.02 or 0.00083055 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $27.29 million and $22.23 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038209 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004352 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,281.81 or 0.99977855 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038421 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor (TRB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor.
Buying and Selling Tellor
