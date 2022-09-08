TBCC Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.27 Million (TBCC)

TBCC (TBCC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. TBCC has a total market cap of $37.27 million and $111,782.00 worth of TBCC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TBCC coin can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TBCC has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002066 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000506 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC.

TBCC Coin Profile

TBCC is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. TBCC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. TBCC’s official website is www.tbcc.com. TBCC’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TBCC

According to CryptoCompare, “TBCC Exchange is a cryptocurrency trading platform with a liquidity pool powered by Binance Cloud.The TBCC token is a native utility token for use on the TBCC platform. A number of benefits are available to TBCC token holders to enhance their trading experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TBCC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TBCC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TBCC using one of the exchanges listed above.

