Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,834. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.44 and its 200-day moving average is $185.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.