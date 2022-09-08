Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Trading 12.5% Higher

Shares of Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.46. 565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Tapinator Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

