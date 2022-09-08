TABOO TOKEN Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.75 Million (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. TABOO TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $14.75 million and approximately $139,201.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TABOO TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TABOO TOKEN has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,022% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.73 or 0.03374232 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00860673 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016837 BTC.
TABOO TOKEN Coin Profile
TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2.
TABOO TOKEN Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TABOO TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TABOO TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.