Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-$8.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.06 billion-$5.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.80-$1.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. UBS Group dropped their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $405.33.

Shares of SNPS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

